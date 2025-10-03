Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roblox by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Shares of RBLX opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $8,997,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,715.24. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,386,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

