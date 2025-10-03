Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $27.88. Sands China shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 1,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

