Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Intel Stock Up 3.8%

INTC opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 114,936.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 53.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

