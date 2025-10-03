Sanofi $SNY Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.