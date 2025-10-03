Sanofi $SNY Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 15.4% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.3% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

