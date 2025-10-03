SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $727.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

