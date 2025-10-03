Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.