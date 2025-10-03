Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.86 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.71). Senior shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.66), with a volume of 533,102 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.50.

Get Senior alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Senior

Senior Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,709.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.