Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,382,000 after acquiring an additional 979,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

