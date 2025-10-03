Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Drops By 70.3%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,100 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Agronomics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

