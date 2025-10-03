Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Drops By 70.3%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,100 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Agronomics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Agronomics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.