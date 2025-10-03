Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Rises By 166.7%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBZ opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Announces Dividend

American Business Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 204.0%. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

