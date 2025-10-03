Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 79.5%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Down 6.6%

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Arjo AB has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $3.51.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

