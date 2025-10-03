Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after buying an additional 1,337,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,888,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after buying an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 207.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after buying an additional 1,329,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

