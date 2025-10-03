Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

