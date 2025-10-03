Signaturefd LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 201.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RGLD opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

