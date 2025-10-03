Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,703.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 173,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,821.16. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 207,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,456. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

