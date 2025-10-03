Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,225,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 937,126 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 823,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

