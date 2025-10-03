Signaturefd LLC Has $194,000 Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

