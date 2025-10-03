Signaturefd LLC Has $232,000 Position in Nice $NICE

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nice by 76.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $138.21 on Friday. Nice has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

