Signaturefd LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 78.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,755,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,640,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,867,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,395,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

