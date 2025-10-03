Signaturefd LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $72,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,077.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $126,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of LI stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.