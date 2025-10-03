Signaturefd LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $72,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,077.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $126,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

