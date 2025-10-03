Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WYNN opened at $133.34 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.