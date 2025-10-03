Signaturefd LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,306,000 after purchasing an additional 375,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,891,000 after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $384,037.50. This represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE ORI opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.