Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in APA Corporation $APA

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 499.2% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in APA by 144.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

