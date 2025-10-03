Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $561.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $571.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

