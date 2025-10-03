Signaturefd LLC Sells 196 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,881 shares of company stock worth $19,066,393 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.