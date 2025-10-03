Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

