SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.