Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,573 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after acquiring an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock worth $362,990,571 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $240.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $249.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.