Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

