Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 300 Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,207,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 91.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,757,000 after acquiring an additional 815,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,152,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

