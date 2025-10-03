Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.47 and a 200 day moving average of $256.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

