Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.3%

SCCO stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $125.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

