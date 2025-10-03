SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

