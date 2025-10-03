State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,890 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

