State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,992 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after buying an additional 156,536 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after buying an additional 465,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 223,063 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,011,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE REZI opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 228,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,294,784.42. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $115,155.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,321.25. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

