State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.04.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $240.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

