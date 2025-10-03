State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.