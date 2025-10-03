State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 466.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

