State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ICU Medical by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,493 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

