State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 348.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,140. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,209 shares of company stock worth $6,090,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

