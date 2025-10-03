State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Up 1.0%

KAI opened at $297.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

