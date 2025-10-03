State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.26 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,375,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,288,000 after buying an additional 153,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,929,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 430,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

