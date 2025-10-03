State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in California Resources Corporation $CRC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 4,120.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

CRC opened at $52.14 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

