State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $287,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 29.7% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,081,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

