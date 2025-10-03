State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NXST stock opened at $198.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

