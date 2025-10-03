State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,681 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

