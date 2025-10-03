State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $36,830,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In other news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $61,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,978.35. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $613,807.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,214. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $734,478. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FUL stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $892.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

H. B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

