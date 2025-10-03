State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 2,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.16. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

