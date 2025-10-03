State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,605 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,828.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

